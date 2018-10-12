WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 11
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) – President Donald Trump plans to tour areas in Florida and Georgia next week that were hit by Hurricane Michael, he said in a tweet Friday.

Further details were not immediately available.

“People have no idea how hard Hurricane Michael has hit the great state of Georgia,” Trump tweeted.

“I will be visiting both Florida and Georgia early next week. We are working very hard on every area and every state that was hit – we are with you!”

The Category 4 storm made landfall Wednesday in Mexico Beach and caused widespread damage as it tore through Northwest Florida and went into Georgia.

