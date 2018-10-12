Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PANAMA CITY (CBSMiami) – Residents of the Panhandle allowed to return to their homes are getting the first look at the destructive power of Hurricane Michael.

At least 11 deaths are being blamed on the storm. That number is expected to rise in the coming days as first responders search the rubble.

Mexico Beach was ground zero for the powerful Category 4 hurricane and it looks like it. There’s nothing but concrete slabs where houses and businesses once stood.

“It’s total devastation. It’s leveled. Things that were on the beach are now on the other side of the street,” said one woman.

Trees are snapped, boats litter the side streets of a canal and the city’s water tower is tipped over.

Nearly 300 of the city’s one thousand residents didn’t head mandatory evacuation orders. The National Guard found 20 survivors Wednesday night.

Gerrie and Pam Barr ran from their veterinarian hospital in Panama City Beach to a former bank building across the street to ride out the storm.

“We were in the vault,” said Pam Barr.

“Pam and I were in the vault with three animals,” said Gerrie Barr.

The Barrs said they felt safe inside the vault and couldn’t really hear the storm.

“It was very interesting because when the roof blew off after we had only been there an hour, there was a tremendous noise and you could tell something very bad had happened,” said Gerrie Barr.

That’s when the vault ceiling began leaking and caving in. The Barrs started praying.

“We held hands and thought whatever is going to happen is going to happen and we’re together so it’s okay,” said Pam Barr.

The couple said all of the animals under their care survived the storm.

In Bay County, which includes Mexico Beach and Panama City, 98 percent are without power. Gulf Power said it expects power to be restored in about a week.

A number of roads to the coast remain closed.

CBS4’s Ty Russell talked with some of those who chose not to evacuate. They said they now regret that decision because there are too many downed trees, making the roads inaccessible, and downed power lines and they are not prepared to spend the next seven to ten days without power. They said they didn’t stock up on enough food and water and its impossible to get gas.