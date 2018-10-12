Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Dolphins score big in the community when it comes to giving back and they are trying to coach the next generation to do the same.

They recently teamed up with Feeding South Florida to pack boxes of food to help the 700,000 people who go to bed hungry in South Florida each night.

“Anytime we can raise awareness of the issue in South Florida and it’s always great to see sports teams and kids coming together for a common cause,” said Sari Vatske, the Executive Vice President of Feeding South Florida.

Roughly six dozen students participated in the event as part of “Football Unites’ Captain’s Program”.

“I’m just here to support the Dolphins and help out the community as much as I can,” said student Stephanie Pineda.

“It really teaches kids to be tolerant and accepting,” said Rashauna Hamilton with the Dolphins. “It teaches about diversity. It’s important for us to have alumni and current players out because they really breathe those values.”

Current and former Fins players were there too, including Kenny Stills and Xavien Howard and alum Lorenzo Hampton.

“It’s a great event with some of the Dolphins players just giving back to the community,” Howard said.

“I try to get out and help anytime I can because the community is important to us,” Hampton explained. “We want to bring joy to a lot of people who want to get fed a lot of people won’t get fed tonight.”

Local police officers were also there to lend a helping hand.

While hanging out with past and present players was fun, the kids say giving back and making new friends made the day that much more special.

“I feel like you can’t just hang out with the same two people every single day,” said Jack Young. “You need to be more social and hang out with other people.”

“It was a great experience because everyone is so passionate about it here,” student Danny Lang explained. “It’s great to see everyone banding together.”

Feeding South Florida is always looking for volunteers to help them inspect, sort and pack the food donations.

If you want to help, visit their website www.feedingsouthflorida.org.