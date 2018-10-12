Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Friday evening, Miami Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 2 found a dead person in Mexico Beach and they were looking to see if there was a second.

The body was found between three homes. They continue to search for victims.

Search and rescue crews from South Florida have been very busy in Mexico Beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

Miami Urban Search and Rescue teams have been going door to door looking for anyone who may have stayed behind, anyone who is injured or who may have died.

They have been digging through rubble looking for victims of the storm. In some cases, they broke down doors looking for victims.

A neighbor recalls how the storm surge was about 15 feet high. He says his entire condo was shaking and thought they were all going to die.

Another neighbor says some of the furniture inside what is left of his home is not even his. He says some of the furniture came floating through the door from someone else’s home.

They all agree it will be many years before things get back to normal.

The storm moved another neighbor’s clear across the street.

Residents returning to their homes are finding complete devastation.

Hurricane Michael slammed the area Wednesday at about 1:40 p.m., with powerful 155 mph winds.