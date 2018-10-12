Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah police are investigating the stabbing of a man at an apartment complex Friday afternoon.

A witness told police an altercation between two men resulted in one man getting stabbed multiple times at the apartment complex at 154 West and 26th Street.

Police said the 48-year-old victim had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for his wounds.

Chopper4 was over the scene, which had been cordoned off while police investigated.

Numerous marked and unmarked police vehicles were at the scene of the stabbing.

There were no reports of any arrests at this time.

This is a developing story.