  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hialeah Police, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Local TV, Stabbing, Trauma Alert

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah police are investigating the stabbing of a man at an apartment complex Friday afternoon.

A witness told police an altercation between two men resulted in one man getting stabbed multiple times at the apartment complex at 154 West and 26th Street.

Police said the 48-year-old victim had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for his wounds.

Chopper4 was over the scene, which had been cordoned off while police investigated.

Numerous marked and unmarked police vehicles were at the scene of the stabbing.

There were no reports of any arrests at this time.

This is a developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s