CRESTVIEW (CBSMiami/AP) — A man is accused of molesting a six-year-old girl whose family sought emergency shelter ahead of Hurricane Michael.

John Stapleton, 60, was arrested Thursday on charges including lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the attack happened at a Crestview middle school that was turned into temporary housing for shelter from Hurricane Michael.

Deputies say a witness reported seeing a video of the homeless man touching a child in inappropriately underneath her clothing. They say authorities found the video and Stapleton admitted to touching the girl, though says it was “not in a lewd manner.”

