MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah police said they have arrested four individuals they say are responsible for a string of armed robberies.

Police said the robberies occurred Thursday throughout the city.

Here is what police say about the robberies:

The first robbery attempt occurred in an alleyway in the 800 block of East 31st Street. The victim was held at gunpoint and told to give up his property. They fled the scene empty-handed after searching the victim and not finding anything of value.

The second robbery took place in the area of 311 West and 38th Street. The victim told police he was walking down the sidewalk, when the suspects pulled up alongside, pointed a firearm and demanded all of his property. The victim complied, ran to his home and called police.

The third robbery occurred in the area West 1st Avenue and 9th Street. Police say the victim was riding his bicycle, when the suspects approached him and blocked his path. The suspects pointed a gun at him and demanded his property, according to authorities. The suspects fled the scene with the victim’s wallet.

The fourth and final robbery occurred in the area of East 2nd Avenue and 59th Street. The victim was walking along the sidewalk when police say he was ambushed from behind. Police said the suspects began kicking and punching the victim, causing him to fall to the ground. Once on the ground, the suspects took the victim’s wallet and backpack before fleeing the scene.

Police said that a vigilant Hialeah Police officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle at around 8:15 p.m. at the Exxon Gas Station, located in the 3700 blok of Northwest 135th Street.

Hialeah units converged on the car as the suspects began to drive away taking the suspects into custody, police said.

Police arrested Leandro Rente, 23 and three minors.

They face a range of charges including Armed Robbery, Attempted Robbery, Strong Arm Robbery and Resisting Arrest.

Police said a fifth suspect, who was in the vehicle was later released. Investigators said he had not been involved in the robberies.