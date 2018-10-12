WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at Noon
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A school bus carrying nine children ended up a backyard swimming pool in the Pines Hills community, west of Orlando.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the Jeep swerved to avoid a dead cat in the road, prompting the bus to drive off the road, according to CBS affiliate WKMG.

The bus went through a fence and then nosedived into the pool. The homeowner helped rescue the bus’ occupants, including the driver, were not injured.

Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted that the driver of the Jeep suffered non-serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Three children who were in the Jeep suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene.

