TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history is on tap Friday night with an estimated prize of $548 million. The cash value for Mega Millions is $309 million.

Mega Millions’ record haul was a $656 million jackpot shared by people in three states in 2012. Just behind that was a $648 million pot won in California and Georgia on Dec. 17, 2013.

That’s not all! The Powerball jackpot is also growing again after nobody won Wednesday night’s jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot is now $314 million, which is a total cash value of $179.4 million if you choose the lump sum payment.

Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 292.2 million to one.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions jackpots also start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1-in-302.5 million.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing Friday night and the Powerball drawing Saturday night during the 11pm news on CBS4, your official lottery station.