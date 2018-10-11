Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Feeding South Florida has thousands of mouth to feed and no time to waste.

As early as Friday morning, a truck filled with non-perishable foods, water and cleaning supplies will make it’s way up to Florida’s Panhandle to help those affected by Hurricane Michael.

Officials with Feeding South Florida now need your help.

They are accepting donations.

The most-needed non-food items are diapers, personal hygiene items, and cleaning supplies.

The most-needed food items include Pop-top cans, peanut butter, and instant soup mixes.

Feeding South Florida doesn’ have a cap on how many items they take in. All they ask is for you donate.

With South Florida enduring Hurricanes Andrew, Irma and Maria they know all too well how important it is to get help.

Next Tuesday Feeding South Florida is hosting a hurricane help-athon.

They are asking for a hundred volunteers (Click here to sign up) to come and sort food before its packed up and shipped off to the Panhandle.

Here is info on what you can do to help:

Blog Post for Hurricane Michael Help

GREATER MIAMI JEWISH FEDERATION COLLECTING RELIEF FUNDS TO AID HURRICANE MICHAEL VICTIMS:

Those wishing to contribute can do so by visiting http://www.JewishMiami.org. Checks also can be mailed payable to Greater Miami Jewish Federation, 4200 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida 33137.

Please note “Hurricane Michael Relief Fund” in the memo area of each check.

For more information about donating to Federation’s Hurricane Michael Relief Fund, call 305-576-4000, ext. 428.

SALVATION ARMY:

Right now, the best way to support the survivors of Michael is by making a financial contribution. This allows needed items to be purchased through cost-efficient partnerships. At a later time, in-kind gifts may be necessary.

To contribute to The Salvation Army’s Hurricane Michael disaster relief efforts:

Visit HelpSalvationArmy.org

Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY

Make a contribution through your smart device by asking Alexa to “donate to The Salvation Army.”

Or text “STORM” to 51555.

BLOOD DONATIONS:

OneBlood: 1-888-936-6283.

Lifesafe: 1-888-795-2707.

American Red Cross:1-800-733-2767.