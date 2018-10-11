Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PANAMA CITY (CBSMiami) — As much of the Florida Panhandle begins the extremely slow recovery from “monsterous” Hurricane Michael, we are getting an amazing look from inside the eye of the storm as it moved across Panama City.

Stephan Melendez posted a video on his Facebook page that he took as the eye of the storm moved over his location.

He says in the video, “You can see the sun and blue sky right in the eye.”

After several comments on his Faceboom page about staying safe, he wrote, “Thanks, everyone! I’m done chasing hurricanes after going through this one. We were never in danger but some of the other chasers were. Real eye-opening and life-changing experience. I’ve seen what I wanted to see and now, I’m out!”

GALLERY: THE WRATH OF HURRICANE MICHAEL

More than 900,000 homes and businesses in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas are without power.

One of the hardest-hit spots was Mexico Beach, where Michael crashed ashore Wednesday as a Category 4 monster with 155 mph winds. There is widespread devastation in the town of about 1,000 people.