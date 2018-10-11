Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mexico Beach was once a picturesque beach town.

Now, it is a community of torn apart homes, many left in a heap in the middle of the street.

Businesses and homes that were once on the beach are gone.

Hurricane Michael slammed the area Wednesday at about 1:40 p.m., with powerful 155 mph winds.

A man who came to check on his grandmother’s house says it is gone.

It is the same story all over town. Rows of relatively new condos are gone, with no evidence of them left behind.

“Everything is devastated, everything is torn down and blown up. The mother of all bombs could not have done all this,” said a local resident.

A search and rescue team from South Florida is in town and they have a big job ahead of them, checking for survivors.

The 116-member team is conducting damage assessments and paying close attention to the remaining heavily-damaged buildings.

A local resident says she started crying because she is seeing people from Miami and Lousiana who “understand because they have gone through this and are there to help. They know what to do.”

People in Mexico Beach just want the basics, they want to know when they are going to have water and power again.

Mexico Beach is some 40 miles east of Panama City.