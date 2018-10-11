Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo finds himself at the center of another blistering controversy.

On Thursday, during a commission meeting, a process server presented Carollo with a 2.5 million dollar Federal lawsuit, claiming he has used his power to engage in a campaign of harassment, retribution, and retaliation against business owners William Fuller and Martin Pinilla.

Fuller and Pinilla own the popular revitalized Ball And Chain nightclub in Little Havana where Carollo has been captured on cell phone video showing up and accusing them of Code violations.

The two say it is payback for supporting Carollo’s opponent in last year’s election.

Fuller and his business partner say they’ve revitalized the little Havana neighborhood Carollo represents, and his attacks are designed to destroy their businesses and reputations.

“He has a target list and it’s far-reaching,” said Fuller.

During a commission meeting break, Carollo told CBS4 he is only looking out for his district.

“They have been getting away with violating the law, which no resident can do,” said Carollo.

“The bottom line is this is the worst mistake suing me because now I can counter-sue and Miami will see what laws have been violated,” he said.