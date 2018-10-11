Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With more than half a million people in the state without power after Hurricane Michael ripped through Florida’s Panhandle into Georgia, Florida Power & Light is lending a hand in getting the lights back on.

Thursday morning, FPL workers from Miami-Dade and Broward, and their bucket trucks, gathered in Pompano Beach to begin a caravan to the northern part of the state and the Panhandle where they will help in assist restoring power.

The brigade is just part of FPL’s 3,000-strong statewide Hurricane Michael restoration team.

Utility crews from Gulf Power, Duke Energy Florida, and public utilities have lined up more than 19,000 workers from their own crews and through mutual-aid agreements with companies across the South and Midwest to assist in power restoration.

Hurricane Michael’s devastating winds heavily damaged or destroyed buildings in the Panhandle and snapped trees which blocked roads and brought down power lines.

City and emergency officials have asked those who left their homes for shelters to ride out the storm have asked that they not try to go back home right away until they’ve determined it is safe to do so.

FPL isn’t the only help on the way.

Search and rescue teams from a number of South Florida fire departments were staged in Ocala on Wednesday so they could assist in the Panhandle and northern part of the state as soon as Michael’s winds died down.

PJ Parker, a Miami-Dade rescue firefighter, told CBS4 she just got home from helping out with Hurricane Florence.

“It’s our passion, it’s what we do. Of course, it’s hard to be away from family but this is what we’ve trained for,” she said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is also lending a hand. They activated what they call their quick reaction force team to caravan to the Panhandle on Wednesday.

John McNamara, the Fire Chief for the City of Sunrise, said the best way to help is working by working together.

“There’s not one agency, no matter how big or small, that can handle these sorts of incidences. We all pretty much collaborated and teamed up to say ‘hey, we’re here to help each other’,” he said.

The first responders deployed on Wednesday expect to be gone for a week to 10 days.