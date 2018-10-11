TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — Florida Governor Rick Scott is asking for a two week delay in a debate with Bill Nelson in the U.S. Senate race so he can focus on response and recovery from Hurricane Michael.

Scott issued a statement Thursday asking CNN to postpone the debate with Sen. Bill Nelson, which was originally scheduled Oct. 16.

Scott cited “catastrophic destruction caused by Hurricane Michael,” and said he’s certain Nelson agrees the response should be a priority.

He said, “We appreciate CNN understanding the dire situation in North Florida,” and added, that Scott “will have no time for campaigning in the next few weeks as he focuses exclusively on recovery efforts for the foreseeable future.”