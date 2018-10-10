Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two male suspects they say stole a purse from a passenger at Fort Lauderdale International.

BSO says the incident happened on Sept. 15 inside Terminal 4.

The men were captured on surveillance video.

Detectives say a traveler was waiting for transportation when someone noticed two men grab her purse from her luggage cart and rush off.

They say the good Samaritan followed the men but lost them, as they raced up the escalator.

Police describe the first suspect as approximately 6 feet tall and about 220 pounds. He wore a tan Kangol hat, black knee length shorts and a grey sport coat, according to authorities.

The second suspect is described by police as being 6 feet tall and about 220 pounds. They say he wore a black Kangol hat, rolled up knee-length blue jean shorts and tan shoes with white soles.

Detectives say both suspects entered a white Nissan Versa which was waiting curbside, driven by a third suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-359-1243 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).