  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Halloween, Netflix, Stranger Things, Universal Studios

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Getting haunted for Halloween never felt so much like a night of binge watching.

gettyimages 1033416776 No Live Barb, Many Demogorgons At Universal Haunted House

Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink attend Stranger Things Maze during Halloween Horror Nights 2018 at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Source: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)

There may be no “Justice for Barb” at Universal Orlando’s haunted house based on the Netflix hit, “Stranger Things,” but the beloved, ill-fated character does appear in grand, gory style.

The “Stranger Things” house is one of 10 haunted houses built for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

It is the most haunted houses ever in 28 years of celebrating all things horror at the Orlando, Florida, theme park resort.

“Stranger Things” haunted houses also are at Halloween Horror Nights celebrations at Universal parks in California and Singapore, running from mid-September to the beginning of November.

Patrons walking through the “Stranger Things” haunted house follow the plot contours of the first season.

There’s a monstrous Demogorgon seemingly around every corner, ready to scare the bejesus out of you.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s