MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Monroe County man is in jail after deputies say he admitted to placing his cell phone in a restroom to record women he found attractive.

Deputies say 33-year-old Alex Joel Rodriguez did this multiple times at a Circle K gas station on the Overseas Highway in Tavernier at Mile Marker 92, where he worked.

Rodriguez is charged with video voyeurism.