Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Neighbors 4 Neighbors is working to support our Neighbors effected by Hurricane Michael. Donations will go to recovery efforts in the most needy areas.

The best way to help people recover from Michael is monetary donations.

It’s easy to store, works when it’s wet, and gets exactly what is needed. It also supports surrounding merchants. Neighbors 4 Neighbors is receiving monetary donations for the long term relief, recovery and unmet needs of Hurricane Michael survivors.

This storm hit landfall as a catastrophic storm. That makes receiving, storing and distribution of goods very difficult.

Money is easy to ship, can get wet, and gets what is needed. The recovery and rebuilding process will be very long and after the water recedes, there will be opportunities to join the effort.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors is receiving monetary donations for the long term relief, recovery and unmet needs of our neighbors to the north.

Our experience from Hurricane Andrew through the storms that hit us just a year ago has put us in contact with the most direct resources and responders in times like these.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE then choose Hurricane Michael in the designation section to make sure your donation goes right where it’s needed most.

We also accept mail-in donations, and you can mail a check to:

Neighbors4Neighbors

8900 NW 18th Terrace

Doral, FL 33172

Attention – Hurricane Michael Fund