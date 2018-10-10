Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

I know, it seems like everything has a “month” these days. But cybersecurity is one of those things that affects our lives every single day.

Whether you have a computer, a smartphone or even an email account you access from a public PC, your information could be at risk.

Today’s Lauren’s List has a few cybersecurity-related acronyms you should know before logging on.

2-FA

Two-factor authentication. If this is available, use it! Basically, instead of taking one step to log in – aka a password – you’ll have to do two things. Usually, you have to receive a code via text or a link via email. It may take extra time, but not as long as it will take you to sort through the damage done if your identity is stolen.

HTTPS

That “S” is the key. No one really types in HTTP before web addresses anymore. Most leave out the W-W-W as well but check that address bar and make sure whatever site you’re on has the S. That’s how you know the site encrypts the data you input and the data you get from it. If a website doesn’t start with https, don’t give them confidential info.

No PUPS

Who doesn’t love pups, right?! Well, you may not like this kind of pup – the Potentially Unwanted Program or App. Sometimes, these come as freebies when you download something else. But this type of software can become malicious over time if cybercriminals get a hold of it. So the fix is to uninstall it.

Unknown USBs

If you don’t know where it came from, don’t use it! Never insert foreign USBs or external hard-drives in your PC or laptop. Even though they seem innocent, because of their common nature, they could still be infected with malware, viruses, Trojans or keyloggers.

What are your cybersecurity tips?

