MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Voters in Florida are preparing for the 2018 Midterm Elections as November 6th is rapidly approaching.

One of the important races in Florida is for the state’s Chief Financial Officer.

In addition to the many financial responsibilities that fall on the position, the state CFO also serves on the Florida Cabinet, along with the Governor, Attorney General and Agriculture Commissioner.

In the race, incumbent Republican Jimmy Patronis is running against Democratic challenger Jeremy Ring.

Patronis was selected to be Florida’s CFO in June of 2017 by outgoing Governor Rick Scott following the resignation of former CFO Jeffrey Atwater.

Scott had previously appointed Patronis to serve on the Florida Public Service Commission in January of 2015.

Prior to that, Patronis was a member of the Florida House of Representatives, representing District 6, which is located in Florida’s Panhandle around Panama City, from 2006 to 2014.

Ring is a former member of the Florida State Senate.

He represented District 29 from 2006 to 2016.

Ring previously worked for on John Kerry’s presidential campaign and co-founded Students United in 2001 in an effort to combat bullying.

Perhaps his greatest achievement to date, Ring opened the first East Coast office for Yahoo! out of his New York City apartment.

Five years later, he and his friends built Yahoo! into a million dollar venture.

