Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Life-threatening storm surge, hurricane force winds, and heavy rainfall are imminent along the state’s Panhandle and Big Bend area from an extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Michael.

At 8 a.m., the center of the storm was about 90 miles southwest of Panama City. It was moving to the north at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

A turn toward the north-northeast is expected this morning, with a turn toward the northeast expected this afternoon or tonight. A motion toward the northeast at a faster forward speed is forecast on Thursday and Friday.

On the forecast track, the eye of Michael is expected to move ashore over the Florida Panhandle later today, move northeastward across the southeastern US tonight and Thursday, and then move off the Mid-Atlantic coast on Friday.

Some additional strengthening is possible before landfall. After landfall, Michael should weaken as it crosses the southeastern US.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida to Anclote River Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* Anclote River Florida to Anna Maria Island Florida, including

Tampa Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Alabama/Florida border to Suwannee River Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Alabama/Florida border to the Mississippi/Alabama border

* Suwanee River Florida to Chassahowitzka Florida

* North of Fernandina Beach Florida to Surf City North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Chassahowitzka to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

* Mississippi/Alabama border to the Mouth of the Pearl River

* Surf City North Carolina to Duck North Carolina

* Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

STORM SURGE

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water has the potential to reach the following heights above ground if peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

Tyndall Air Force Base FL to Keaton Beach FL…9-13 ft

Okaloosa/Walton County Line FL to Tyndall Air Force Base FL…6-9 ft

Keaton Beach FL to Cedar Key FL…6-9 ft

Cedar Key FL to Chassahowitzka FL…4-6 ft

Chassahowitzka to Anna Maria Island FL including Tampa Bay…2-4 ft

WIND

Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning area along the US Gulf Coast today., with tropical storm conditions expected to begin during the next few hours. Hurricane conditions will also spread well inland across portions of the Florida Panhandle, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia.

RAINFALL

Michael is expected to produce the following rainfall amounts through Friday…

Florida Panhandle and Big Bend, southeast Alabama, and portions of southwest and central Georgia…4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum

amounts of 12 inches. This rainfall could lead to life-threatening flash floods.

The remainder of Georgia, the Carolinas, and southern Virginia…3 to 6 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches. This rainfall could lead to life-threatening flash floods.

Florida Peninsula, eastern Mid Atlantic, southern New England coast…1-3 inches.

SURF

Swells generated by Michael are affecting the coasts of the eastern and northern Gulf of Mexico and will spread to portions of the northwestern and western Gulf of Mexico coast during the next day or so. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

TORNADOES

A few tornadoes will be possible across parts of the Florida Panhandle and the northern Florida Peninsula through this afternoon. This risk will spread into parts of central and southern Georgia and southern South Carolina this afternoon and tonight.