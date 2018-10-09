Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If the Democrats hope to overtake control of the Florida Senate, they will need help from a massive “blue wave.”

They will also need to win several Senate races, including a win in District 36 and will need to hold District 40’s seat.

The Florida Senate is currently controlled by Republicans. There are 23 Republican Senators compared to the Democrats’ 16.

Senate District 36 was represented by Republican Rene Garcia until this year. Garcia won’t be able to run for re-election because of term limits.

Democrat David Perez is challenging Republican Manny Diaz Jr. for Garcia’s seat in the November election.

Perez defeated Julian Santos in the Democratic primary on August 28 and Diaz Jr. ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

The district in contention includes: Miami Lakes, Hialeah Gardens, Medley, Doral, Hialeah, Miami Springs, Virginia Gardens and part of Miramar.

In District 40, incumbent Democratic State Senator Annette Taddeo is being challenged by Republican Marili Cancio.

Both candidates ran unopposed in their primaries on August 28.

The district includes areas west of US 1 and east of Krome Avenue, south of Sweetwater and north of Cutler Bay.

Florida State Senators can only serve four-year terms because of term limits.