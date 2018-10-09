Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) — Cardi B, Shawn Mendes and Calvin Harris are set to perform on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour this holiday season.

iHeartMedia announced Tuesday the 12-city tour kicks off Nov. 27 in Dallas. The lineup, which varies by city, also includes The Chainsmokers, Meghan Trainor, 5 Seconds of Summer, Bebe Rexha and Camila Cabello.

The tour will visit Los Angeles, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Chicago, Tampa, and wraps up on Dec. 16 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

The lineup for the South Florida concert is Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Khalid, Marshmello, Bebe Rexha, Alessia Cara, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 15.

Every year, the Y100 Jingle Ball gives back to the community to celebrate the holiday season. This year’s official charity for Y100 Jingle Ball 2018 is the Ryan Seacrest Foundation – $1.00 of each ticket sold will be donated to the non-profit organization, which is dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives.