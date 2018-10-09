Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is working hard to solve the murder of a University of Miami student that was killed over the weekend.

On Tuesday, MDPD released an artist’s rendering of an individual wanted for questioning in connection to a “suspicious incident.”

Help us locate the pictured individual, wanted for questioning, regarding a suspicious incident in the area of 6580 Santona Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact #MDPD Detective B. Jurado at (305) 471-2400 or @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/VqkzmOPeUG — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) October 9, 2018

The incident in question took place at 6580 Santona Street, which is the address for the Santona Condo and Renatal Complex.

That’s where University of Miami student Yasser Abualfaraj was killed.

Abualfaraj lived in Apartment 20 of the Santona Condo building.

Police say the individual in the sketch was observed at the above address “in the early morning hours” and that he “was involved in a suspicious incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.