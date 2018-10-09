Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Election Day is right around the corner and voters are gathering information on several important races happening inside the state of Florida.

One of those elections is for Florida Agriculture Commissioner.

The Republican candidate is Florida Rep. Matt Caldwell.

Caldwell is a current member of the Florida House of Representatives, representing District 79.

He was first elected in 2010 and is unable to run for re-election due to term limits.

On his website, Caldwell states “Conservative Principles will guide my leadership as Commissioner of Agriculture & in the Florida Cabinet.”

Moving to the other side of the aisle, the Democrat running for Florida Agriculture Commissioner is Nikki Fried.

Fried is an attorney that has worked with Florida lawmakers and regulators across the nation.

During the 2016 legislative session, she played a role in the passage of House Bill 307 which relates to the use of medical marijuana for the terminally ill.

Her website states “Ms. Fried has become one of most visible faces and key activists in Florida’s burgeoning medical cannabis industry.”

Election Day is on November 6.

