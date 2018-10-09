Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) — The new All-Electronic Tolling System on Card Sound Road will begin collecting tolls on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. It replaces the cash-only tollbooths that were removed last year.

With the new system, all tolls will be collected electronically. Motorists will use either SunPass, another interoperable transponder, or be billed utilizing the toll-by-plate system.

Cash will not be accepted on the roadway. Toll-by-plate customers will be charged the toll, plus a monthly $2.50 administrative fee and will receive a bill by mail.

The new Card Sound Road toll rates are: $1.50 for two axle vehicles (cars, pickup trucks and motorcycles) and $1 per each additional axle for vehicles with 3 or more axles. Two discount programs are available for two-axle vehicles only – and those two-axle vehicles must use SunPass and have an account in good standing.

MONROE COUNTY MONTHLY REBATE PROGRAM

For frequent users who drive two-axle vehicles

Automatically receive a 40% rebate on SunPass account after any calendar month you make at least 28 one-way trips through the toll

Must make trips using a valid SunPass transponder

Transponder must be used on the vehicle to which it is registered

You do not need to sign-up for this program. It’s automatic.

MONROE COUNTY ANNUAL PASS PROGRAM

Annual pass program begins Jan. 1, 2019

For frequent users who drive two-axle vehicles

To be eligible to participate, you must first purchase a SunPass transponder and open an account with a $10 minimum initial prepaid balance

You must sign up for the program with the Card Sound Toll Authority and pay an annual fee of $360

Provides unlimited trips through the Card Sound Road toll facility for a calendar year (Jan. 1 through Dec. 31). Customers are charged the SunPass rate on all other facilities accepting SunPass statewide.

Annual Pass is only valid for the vehicle and license plate enrolled or with the SunPass transponder listed on the application

Annual Pass is not transferrable to another vehicle

NOTE: Discount programs do not apply to vehicles towing a boat or trailer. Your account will be charged $1 per each additional axle for any vehicle going through the toll with three axles or more, even if you have an annual pass. And trips made through the toll with three axles or more will not count toward the rebate program.

The SunPass Mini transponder costs $4.99 and is available at thousands of retail locations including Publix, CVS/pharmacy, Walgreens, Navarro Discount Pharmacies, Sedano’s Supermarkets, Amscot, all AAA locations in Florida, Florida Welcome Centers, all Turnpike service plaza gift shops and Turnpike convenience stores. It is also available at www.SunPass.com and at 1-888-TOLL-FLA (865-5352).