Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Blue Centers across the state are offering free flu shots every Thursday in October.

Florida Blue, in partnership with Walgreens, says 1,850 people have already taken advantage of the free flu vaccines across the state.

The free vaccines are available to anyone age 18 or older, Florida Blue announced on Tuesday.

In addition, Florida Blue said those getting a flu shot at a Florida Blue Center will receive a free Walgreens gift card, while supplies last.

Here is what you get:

WHAT: Free flu shot

WHEN: Every Thursday in October – October 4th, 11th, 18t and 25th

TIME: 10 a.m. – Noon

WHERE: Florida Blue Centers across the state including locations in South Florida:

* Miami/The Falls ~ 8895 SW 136th Street, Miami, FL 33176

* Fort Lauderdale/Sawgrass ~ 1970 Sawgrass Mills Circle, Sunrise, FL 33323

* North Miami ~ 13665 Biscayne Blvd. North Miami Beach, FL 33181

* Hialeah ~ 1001 W 49th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012

* Palm Beach/Boynton Beach ~ 1501 N. Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33426