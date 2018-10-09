Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With Election Day rapidly approaching, there are several important races inside the state of Florida that voters are keeping a close eye on.

One of those races is for Florida’s Attorney General.

Election Day will be on November 6, which is less than a month away

Entering the election, the current Attorney General of Florida is Republican Pam Bondi.

However, Bondi is serving her second term and cannot run for a third.

Running to replace her are Democrat Sean Shaw and Republican Ashley B. Moody.

Shaw is a current member of the Florida House of Representatives, representing District 61.

He was elected in 2016 after running unopposed, but he lost the democratic primary in his first attempt for a House seat in 2014.

Shaw sees the election as “an opportunity for change” and says the priorities of his campaign are cracking down on corruption and fraud, fighting the opioid crisis, being an advocate for consumers and ratepayers, and defending civil and equal rights.

Moody is a former judge for the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Florida.

She was elected in 2006 and remained on the bench until 2017, resigning in order to run for attorney general.

Moody has faced claims from White that she is not an ideological fit for the party. White stated on one of his mailers that Moody is “running as a Republican on a record of a liberal.”

On her campaign website, Moody lists the things she stands for as “our flag, our constitution, the rule of law, all life (pro-life), Florida taxpayers, law enforcement, religions freedom, senior citizens and the economy.

It’s best to know who you are going to vote for before you fill out your ballot, so why not give the ballot a once over before you head to the polls.

