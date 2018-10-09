WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at Noon
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a South Florida man, wanted for his alleged involvement in the heist of $4.8 million in gold bars from a truck along I-95 traveling from Miami to Boston.

According to the FBI, Pedro Santamaria, approximately 56, was a gunman during the robbery in which he allegedly bound and dragged victims into the woods during the robbery in Wilson County, North Carolina on March 1, 2015.

Santamaria faces several charges including conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Santamaria should be considered armed and dangerous according to the FBI.

He is known to have ties to California, Florida, Louisiana and Texas.

He is described as 5’7”, 180 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, Hispanic, and he has a scar on his left forearm.

Law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation include:  Wilson County Sheriff’s Office (North Carolina), North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Miami Dade Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol, Doral Police Department, Wake County Sheriff (North Carolina), FBI Charlotte and the FBI’s South Florida Violent Crime Task Force.

If you have any information about Santamaria, contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

