(CBS Local)– Facebook is branching out to become more than just a social network. The company is introducing a new video chat device for your home. Facebook’s “Portal” is made specifically for making video calls.

The Portal’s built-in camera automatically follows users as they move and even widens the shot if a second person enters the frame.

But not everybody thinks it’s a good idea after Facebook admitted a security breach exposed personal information of 50 million users.

“Bringing video into the home, bringing a camera into the home, I think it just ups the ante on the possibilities of these security breaches really impacting our lives,” said Jennifer Lynch, with the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

Facebook’s Portal shares some of the traits of smart speakers like “Google Home” and Amazon’s “Echo” with its voice activated assistant, “Alexa.”

Portal will be out in time for the holiday shopping season with a large screen version priced at $349.