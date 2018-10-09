Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When voters cast their ballots in this November’s General Election, they will be deciding on a number of state representative seats.

Voters in Miami-Dade and Broward will get to vote on two House seats.

In District 103, they will decide between Democrat Cindy Polo and Republican Frank Mingo.

Republican Javier Estevez is going up against Democrat Ana Maria Rodriguez for the District 105 seat.

In Broward, voters will also cast ballots for District 93, which sees Republican Chip LaMarca, Democrat Emma Collum, and Kelly Milam (no party affiliation) competing for votes and District 98 where Republican Joseph Anthony Cruz is running against Democrat Michael Gottlieb.

Miami-Dade voters will also have additional state House races to decide.

In District 108, Democrat Dotie Joseph is going up against Libertarian Party of Florida member Riquet Caballero.

In District 111, Republican Bryan Avila is running against Democrat Rizwan Ahmed.

Democrat Nicholas Xavier Duran and Republican Rosa Maria “Rosy” Palomino are competing for the District 112 seat.

In District 113, Democrat Michael Grieco is going head to head with Republican Jonathan “J.P.” Parker.

In District 114, it’s the battle of the Javiers. Republican Javier Enriquez is going up against Democrat Javier Fernandez.

Democrat Jeffrey Solomon is competing against Republican Vance Aloupis for the District 115 seat.

In District 116, Democrat James Alexander Harden is going up against Republican Daniel Anthony Perez.

In District 118, voters have a choice between Republican Anthony Rodriguez and Democrat Robert Ascencio.

It’s a three-way race in District 119 between Democrat Heath Rassner, Republican Juan Fernandez-Barquin, and Daniel Sotelo, who has no party affiliation.

Finally, in District 120 voters will have to make a choice between Holly Raschen, a Republican, and here Democratic opponent Steve Friedman.

It’s best to know who you are going to vote for before you fill out your ballot, so why not give the ballot a once over before you head to the polls.

