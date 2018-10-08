Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Three teens were seriously injured when they crashed a stolen car in Coral Gables.

Overnight, the teens were caught on a Kendall homeowner’s surveillance camera trying to open car doors. The police were called.

“Once the responding officer gets there, they see a car driving away from the neighborhood. So then the officer, at that point, starts to follow the vehicle,” said Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.

The 16-year-old driver of the Mazda was heading north along U.S. 1 when he lost control at Granada Boulevard and slammed into a tree.

The 16-year-old driver and a 15-year-old in the back seat were both thrown from the car on impact. They were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. A 16-year-old, who was in the front passenger seat, was also taken to the hospital where they were listed as stable. Police say he was likely the only one wearing a seatbelt.

Miami-Dade police confirmed the car they were in had been reported stolen and the 15-year-old had a gun on him.

“We are trying to back track. We believe the firearm may have have been stolen,” said Zabaleta.