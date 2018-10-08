  • WFOR TVOn Air

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will be in Florida on Monday.

He will deliver a speech near Orlando at the annual convention of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. Mr. Trump is expected to talk about the need for increased border security.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, whom President Trump endorsed before the primary, will not join him during the trip, though a separate campaign visit from the President is expected later this month.

