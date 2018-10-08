Filed Under:Coral Gables, Local TV, Police, UM, University Of Miami, Yasser Talal Ibrahim Abualfaral

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police are investigating the death of a University of Miami student found inside his apartment Sunday afternoon.

Miami-Dade police detectives identified the body as 23-year-old Yasser Talal Ibrahim Abualfaral.

Investigators said the body was found by Abualfaral’s roommate shortly before 4 p.m. in the residence located in the 6500 block of Santona Street.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information on Abualfaral’s death to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

