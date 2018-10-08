Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Michael is now Hurricane Michael and will continue to strengthen as it approaches Florida’s panhandle. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the Panhandle and Big Bend as Michael takes aim.

At 11 a.m. the center of the storm was about 50 miles south of the western tip of Cuba.

It was moving to the North at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

A northward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected through Tuesday night, followed by a northeastward motion on Wednesday and Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move northward across the Yucatan Channel later today, and then across the eastern Gulf of Mexico this evening through Wednesday.

Michael is expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday, and then move northeastward across the southeastern United States Wednesday night and Thursday.

Additional strengthening is forecast, and Michael is expected to become a hurricane later today. Michael is forecast to be near or at major hurricane strength when it reaches the northeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* The Cuban province of Pinar del Rio

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* The Cuban province of the Isle of Youth

* The coast of Mexico from Tulum to Cabo Catoche, including Cozumel

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* Navarre Florida to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Alabama-Florida border to Suwannee River Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Suwannee River to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

* Alabama-Florida border to the Mississippi-Alabama border

STORM SURGE

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water has the potential to reach the following heights above ground if peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

Indian Pass to Crystal River…8-12 ft

Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass…5-8 ft

Crystal River to Anclote River…4-6 ft

Anclote River to Anna Maria Island including Tampa Bay…2-4 ft

Navarre to Okaloosa/Walton County Line…2-4 ft

WIND

Hurricane conditions will spread across the far western part of the Cuban province of Pinar del Rio this afternoon and evening.

Tropical storm conditions are expected across the remainder of the warning areas in Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula later today.

RAINFALL

Michael is expected to produce the following rainfall amounts:

Western Cuba: 4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches. This rainfall could lead to life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

Florida Panhandle and Big Bend into the Carolinas: 4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches. This rainfall could lead to life threatening flash floods.

Florida Peninsula, Florida Keys, portions of the Mid-Atlantic States, and the southern New England coast…2 to 4 inches with local amounts of 6 inches. This rainfall could lead to life-threatening flash floods.

Yucatan Peninsula…1 to 2 inches.