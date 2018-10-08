Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You’re hired!

That’s what representatives from nearly three dozen companies will be looking to tell prospective employees at a mega-job fair Wednesday, October 10th, in Miami Lakes.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Don Shula’s Hotel located at 6842 Main Street

So who’s hiring?

Herzog Tri-Rail Operations is looking to hire a Communications Manager in Pompano Beach, a composite mechanic in Hialeah, maintenance technician in Hialeah, mechanic supervisor in Hialeah, staff accountant in Hialeah and a technical support manager in Hialeah. Please apply online before coming to the job fair at https://herzognew.hiretouch.com/careers. Interviews will be held at the event for qualified applicants.

Brightline Trains is hiring in all 3 locations for over 100 positions. Open positions include train attendant, baggage attendant, onboard utilities attendant, Partnership and Activation’s Manager, accounting analyst, Assistant F&B Manager, Sr. Copywriter, Public Affairs associate, select attendant, procurement specialist, public area attendant, station maintenance engineer, project manager for the mobile app. Prescreens will be performed at the job fair. Those candidates selected will be called at a later time for an in-person interview.

Cox Media Group (99 Jamz, Easy 93.1, HITS 97.3 and Hot 105) has openings for media consultants, sales associates and activation specialists in Hollywood. Those interested should apply online before coming to the job fair!

Service Corporation International has more than 10 openings for sales professionals all over Miami and will offer on-the-spot interviews at the event. SCI was certified Great Places to work 2018 and is North America’s largest single provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services.

Colonial Life will be offering on the spot interviews for immediate openings in their Homestead, Kendall, Doral, Miami Lakes, Coral Gables, Brickell, Miami Beach, and Aventura Offices. They are looking for 8 to 10 agency managers, district managers, and account sales representatives.

BrandsMart USA is hiring cashiers, sales personnel, warehouse, greeters and floor stock personnel.

DoubleTree by Hilton Ocean Point Resort is hiring on-call servers, house persons, PM house persons, restaurant server, line cook, AM/PM utility/steward, market cashier, front desk agents, and room attendants in Sunny Isles.

Convey Health Systems has 90+ openings. They will schedule interviews at the job fair for the next business day.

United Trazactions is hiring Authorizations Agent – call center (need 3), and 1 Web developer.

ACF, Inc. is looking to hire sales, service, and parts personnel or within a related industry.

Wix.com is hiring 20 English speaking customer support positions and 3 bilingual English/Portuguese customer support positions open in their Miami Beach office. Please apply online before coming to the job fair at wix.com/jobs

Albion Staffing Solutions is hiring administrative/clerical personnel, warehouse clerks, logistics/freight forwarding, forklift operators, customer service with distribution, Certified and Registered Medical Assistants, bilingual medical receptionist, medical biller and collectors.

HMS Host is hiring crew members, restaurant shift supervisor, utility personnel, Starbucks baristas, cooks and servers/bartenders.

T-ROC/T-Mobile will be interviewing at the job fair for wireless specialists and sales associates.

RaceTrac is currently seeking all in store positions ranging from part-time Guest Service associates up to General Managers. RaceTrac recruiters will be doing on the spot interviews for qualified candidates, please apply online at Racetrac.com in advance to expedite the process. It is not a requirement but it is preferred that candidates have an application in the system before attending the job fair.

Jiffy Lube will be conducting on the spot interviews for 30 service advisors, lube techs and ASE Mechanics from Stuart to Homestead.

Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce is hiring for a General Sales Manager, Affiliate Sales Manager and 7 Salesperson positions.

Trugreen is hiring sales representatives and lawn technicians.

Norwegian Cruise Line is hiring for outbound sales consultants, call-center reservation agents, financial analysts, revenue data analysts, and a staff accountant.

City Furniture has over 90 positions available for different departments in Miami and other locations. Apply Online before coming to meet with a recruiter.

Orkin Pest Control will be at the event hiring for technicians and sales representatives in the Miami area.

Miami Herald will be offering on the spot interviews for sales contractors for Dade & Broward locations.

Verizon is hiring for sales representatives.

New York Life has openings for insurance and finance professionals, investment advisors, associate partners, insurance agents, managers, and an Executive Assistant.

First, visit jobnewsusa.com/southflorida before the event and pre-register. On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

Jot down notes as soon as you are done with the recruiter and include these notes in your thank you email that you will send when you get home.