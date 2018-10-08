Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— The former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who didn’t rush into the building as a gunman killed 17 high school students and staff members is scheduled to testify this week before a commission.
Former Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson is scheduled to testify Wednesday during the second day of this month’s three-day hearing of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission.
But because a criminal investigation of the law enforcement response has been launched, he could cite his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refuse to testify.
Peterson was the school’s resource officer. Video shows him hurrying to the three-story freshman building, drawing his handgun but then remaining outside.
Peterson’s attorney, Joseph DiRuzzo III, did not respond to requests for comment.
