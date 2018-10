Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – One person was killed in an early morning crash in Hollywood.

Around 2 a.m., the driver of a red Mazda lost control crashed into a Walgreens in the Young Circle shopping center at N 17th Avenue.

Police have not said how many people were in the car at the time of the crash, nor have they released the name of the person who died.