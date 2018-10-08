  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coastal South Florida is once again dealing with king tides.

U.S. Congressman Ted Deutch was in Fort Lauderdale on Monday.

He visited some of the businesses that know all too well the flooding damage that king tides can cause.

So far this October, the king tide impact in South Florida has been minimal, but they have become a bigger problem in recent years due to climate change and rising sea levels.

“It’s important for us to start the conversation, but that then has to lead to action at the federal level and at the state level frankly, where the state government has to acknowledge that climate change exists and can’t put a GAG order on people to prevent them from talking about it.”

The annual event peaks this week and runs through Saturday.

