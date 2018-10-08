Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – A new restaurant serving handcrafted burgers and beer has debuted in the neighborhood.

The new arrival to South Beach, called Burger Yard, is located at 445 Española Way.

The eatery features plenty of outdoor seating under large canopies on the pedestrian-only street.

Menu offerings include burgers made with organic beef, such as the California with sprouts, avocado and heirloom tomatoes, and the Red, White & Blue with blue cheese, bacon jam, tomatoes and arugula. Round out your meal with sides like truffle fries or guacamole and chips. Salads, milkshakes and desserts are also on offer.

Pair your burger with coffee, wine, juice or beer.

The fresh arrival has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Jose M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the eatery on Sept. 9, wrote, “Great place with great burgers. The staff is incredibly friendly. The burgers are regular-sized but you can taste that the meat quality is great. The prices are also great.”

Yelper Tabitha M. added, “Sounds pricey but not for Española Way and definitely not for the quality of the food and service. It’s organic and very, very fresh. The buns on our burgers looked like they had been baked just for our burgers.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Burger Yard is open from 11 a.m.–midnight daily.