MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Fourteen formed overnight south of Cancun, Mexico.

It could bring heavy rain and moisture to the Gulf Coast in the coming days.

As of 11 a.m. the storm was located about 225 miles south-southwest of the western tip of Cuba.

The depression is moving toward the north near 6 mph.

This general motion with some increase in forward speed is expected over the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center will move near the northeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula Monday morning, and then across the eastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday through Wednesday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast during the next several days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today.

The system could become a hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* The Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth

* The coast of Mexico from Tulum to Cabo Catoche

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area by this evening or tonight, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

RAINFALL: Total rain accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected over western Cuba and 2 to 4 inches over the Yucatan Peninsula, Belize, and northern Honduras through Tuesday.

Isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches are possible in western Cuba.

A separate area of persistent very heavy rainfall is expected along the Pacific coast of Central America and Mexico, including western Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the state of Chiapas in Mexico.

In many of these areas this rainfall could lead to life-threatening flash floods.

Elsewhere, outer rain bands from the depression are expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches across the Florida Keys through Monday.