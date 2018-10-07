Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – For hours, drivers at one heavily traveled Miramar intersection were forced to find a new way home Saturday night.

Police blocked a stretch of Miramar Parkway from 145th Ave. to 148th Ave. after a deadly crash between a car and a motorcycle.

“It hit the back of the car,” said Juan Gonzalez, who witnessed the crash from just feet away. “The car started spinning and he just went flying.”

He was inside his car with his girlfriend on their date night to the movies waiting on a green light.

“The biker went flying at least 300 feet,” Gonzalez said.

Miramar police officers confirmed the motorcyclist died at the hospital.

Gonzalez said his car is now all scratched up from car and motorcycle parts that were also flying in the air, but he said he was worried about the victim.

“I just turned my car off and running after him,” he said.

Gonzalez said what he saw next left him speechless.

Police told CBS4’s Ty Russell the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Miramar Parkway when the crash happened. It left a mess scattered in the intersection, and heavily damaged the car involved.