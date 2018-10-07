Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – Jahsee Mahoney was in court just one day after he was taken away in handcuffs near a Marathon gas station in Opa-locka. He is accused of shooting and killing a man during a road rage incident on Friday.

“There’s no love in this world no more,” said the victim’s brother, who did not reveal his name. “We tried to take a left-hand turn, and some [explative] cut me off and shot my brother in the head.”

He said he and his 24-year-old brother were in South Florida from out of town, doing work for a Tennessee roofing company. He claims Mahoney cut off their white pickup truck in his black Kia Forte at Northwest 135th Street and 42nd Avenue. He said shots were fired when they both got out of their vehicles.

“You got an [explative]-up city around here,” he said. “You guys got to learn to love each other. I’m not even from around here.”

His brother was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died.

Police said Mahoney stayed on scene and called 911.

“This is an accident case,” Mahoney’s attorney said. He argued his client was only defending himself and claimed the “stand your ground” law. He said Mahoney feared for his life when he was approached by three men.

Mahoney was denied bond by a judge.