Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OLDSMAR (CBSMiami/AP) — Two homeless men took a disagreement to another level this weekend.

A Florida man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he set fire to another homeless man during an argument at camp in a wooded area.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday arrested 44-year-old Harold Rosenbaum at the camp in Oldsmar, Florida, along the Gulf Coast.

Investigators say Rosenbaum intentionally set fire to 60-year-old James Heffernan using gas from a can after they got into an argument at the homeless camp.

Investigators say Heffernan suffered burns on three-quarters of his body and was in critical condition Sunday.

Another man, David Mahoney, burned his hands and feet trying to extinguish the fire. He was taken to a trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rosenbaum was in jail on Sunday and couldn’t be reached for comment.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)