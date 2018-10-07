By Jim DeFede
Erick Eikenberg, joins Jim DeFede to discuss the recent invasion of Red Tide on South Florida shores that forced the closures of several beaches.

The Toxic blue green algae and red tide is moving down the coast and closing beaches.

Guest: Eric Eikenberg, CEO of the Everglades Foundation

