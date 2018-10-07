Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Ashley Moody, is a fifth generation Floridian who grew up in Plant City.

The 43-year-old was a federal prosecutor in Jacksonville and Tampa before becoming a Hillsborough Circuit Court judge in 2006.

She resigned to run for Attorney General where she has had the strong backing of the current A-G Pam Bondi.

She joins Jim DeFede to discuss he run for State Agriculture Commissioner and if elected, what her priorities will be.

Guest: Ashley Moody, Republican Nominee for AG Commissioner

For more of the interview with Ashley Moody, click below.