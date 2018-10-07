Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CINCINNATI (CBSMiami) – A tale of two games ended as a horror story for the Miami Dolphins.

A dominant first half and a 17-0 third quarter lead evaporated faster than a puddle outside Hard Rock Stadium in July as the Dolphins fell 27-17 to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Two defensive touchdowns by the Bengals during the second half were killers.

The first came on a would-be sack, but Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s attempt to throw the ball away bounced off a helmet and right into the waiting hands of the Bengals’ Michael Johnson, who turned around and walked untouched into the end zone.

A couple drives later, Tannehill was scrambling and trying to make something happen on third and long when he was hit from behind and fumbled.

Sam Hubbard recovered for Cincinnati and took it to the house.

The first defensive score tied the game at 17.

The second one put the Bengals up by 10 with under three minutes to go, all but ending any chance of a Miami comeback.

FINDING POSITIVES