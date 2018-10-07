  • WFOR TVOn Air

SANFORD (CBSMiami/AP) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a missing infant.

amber alert Authorities Look For Man Accused Of Kidnapping Daughter

Tedrick Mazion is wanted by authorities for kidnapping his daughter. (Source: FDLE)

Authorities in Florida say a three-month-old girl was kidnapped by her father who hasn’t had any contact with her since birth.

The Sanford Police Department said they were searching for Tedrick Mazion after they say he took his daughter, Na’tori, from her mother’s home early Sunday.

Detectives say the infant’s mother tried to stop Mazion from taking the girl.

The FDLE says Maizon may be traveling in a 2017 red Nissan Altima with Florida tag number 4ALWY.

The car has black rims and black window tints.

