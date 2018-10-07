  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMDolphins 5th Quarter
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amber Diaz, Florida Keys, Local TV, Migrants, Migrants Ashore, Virginia Key

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

VIRGINIA KEY (CBSMiami) – A group of migrants came ashore in Miami-Dade County on Sunday.

27 immigrants arrived on short in Virginia Key after spending eight days at sea, according to witnesses.

The migrants had blisters and were dehydrated, witnesses say.

They came in on a wooden boat that witnesses say the migrants made themselves.

Some of the migrants were taken away in handcuffs.

13 adult men and 1 adult female were treated by Miami Fire-Rescue.

The remaining migrants scattered, according to witnesses, who say the youngest was around 16 years old.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s