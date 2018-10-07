Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

VIRGINIA KEY (CBSMiami) – A group of migrants came ashore in Miami-Dade County on Sunday.

27 immigrants arrived on short in Virginia Key after spending eight days at sea, according to witnesses.

The migrants had blisters and were dehydrated, witnesses say.

They came in on a wooden boat that witnesses say the migrants made themselves.

Some of the migrants were taken away in handcuffs.

13 adult men and 1 adult female were treated by Miami Fire-Rescue.

The remaining migrants scattered, according to witnesses, who say the youngest was around 16 years old.